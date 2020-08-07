E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is 6.6% lower after its Q2 report showed disappointing revenue gains and lower profits in a quarter where the company announced the transformative sale of its Stitcher podcast business.

Revenues rose by 12% to $359M (including incremental revenue from stations acquired from Cordillera Communications May 1 and the Nexstar/Tribune transaction, totaling $55.7M).

In its key Local Media segment, core ad revenues fell 16.5% to $116.75M, while retransmission revenues rose 55.5% to $142.3M. Political revenue was $13.4M.

Revenue by segment: Local Media, $276.7M (up 16.9%); National Media, $80.5M (down 1.1%); Other, $1.6M (down 28.2%).

Profit by segment: Local Media, $32.3M (down 40.6%); National Media, $10.3M (down 15%); Other, $104,000.

Press release