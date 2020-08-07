Domtar rallies on Q2 earnings; strategic initiatives
Aug. 07, 2020 12:31 PM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS)UFSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Net earnings of Domtar (UFS +25.2%) multiplied more than three times sequentially to $19M or $0.34/share in Q2; on a Y/Y basis net earnings were up 5.6%.
- During the quarter, closure and restructuring costs of $1M were recorded in the pulp and paper segment.
- Manufactured paper shipments were down 32% Q/Q while pulp shipments rose 10%; shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 105% in Q1&Q2.
- Revenue of $1.01B (-23.5% Y/Y) missed consensus by $10M.
- Q2 EBITDA margin stood at 14.4%, 160 bps Q/Q improvement, highest divisional margin since 4Q15.
- As of June 30, 2020, Domtar had total liquidity of ~$906M ($124M of cash on hand, $782M in available credit facilities) with no near-term debt maturities.
- Among its strategic initiatives for Paper Segment, Domtar is implementing a cost reduction program, targeting $200M in annual run-rate cost savings to be realized by 2021 end; asset conversion roadmap has identified up to four large scale paper machine/mill repurposing projects that have the ability to produce 2.5M tons of containerboard and/or 570K ADMT of additional market softwood and fluff pulp.
- For the personal care division, it plans to explore a range of value-creating alternatives for its Personal Care division, which may include a sale of the business.
- Going forward, the company expects weak demand to continue in Q3 and year-end in paper segment; near-term pulp markets to be impacted by seasonal softness, elevated global inventories, and weak demand trends from paper markets.
- Personal Care is seen benefiting from productivity gains and the impact from new customer wins.
