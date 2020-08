Air Lease (AL +5.7% ) Q2 revenue of $521M, an increase of 10.6%.

As of June 30, the company owned 301 aircraft with a net book value of $19.1B, sold 4 aircrafts resulting in sales proceed of $87M.

Capital expenditures reduced as investments in aircraft went down. Current industry conditions lead to minimizing aircraft sales for the remainder of the year.

Collection rate of 91% vs. 90% for Q1 2020. Collection rate to remain under pressure as air travel is reduced.

EPS $1.26, an increase of 14.5% .

