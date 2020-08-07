Vaalco Energy (EGY -5.0% ) reports Q2 revenue declined 29% to $17.8M, leading to pretax loss of $1.7M, vs. $8.3M profit.

Although oil production increased by 48% to 5,410 bbls/day and sales by 77% to 631,000 barrels, the realized crude oil price declined by 59% to $28.31/bbl

VAALCO estimates 2020 net revenue interest (NRI) production range will increase to between 4,700-5,000 bbls/day BOPD

For Q3, forecasted NRI production is expected to be between 4,200-4,600 bbls/day, a decrease compared to Q2, reflecting reductions imposed by the State of Gabon in response to production cuts, as well as planned six-day full field shut-in for scheduled maintenance.

Sales NRI volumes for 2020 increased in line with production at an estimated average of 4,700-5,000 bbls/day.

The Company’s production expense guidance for 2020 is $37-$39M, with production expense Q3 projected in the range of $9-$10M.

Estimates cash G&A expense of $10-$12M, and capex to be between $10-$12M.