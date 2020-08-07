Lumber futures closed yesterday at a record high, propelled by a do-it-yourself remodeling boom and resurgent home builders that caught saw mills by surprise, resulting in a supply squeeze.

Lumber for September delivery jumped 3.1% to settle at $641.60 per thousand board feet on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and touched $649 today, the highest since at least 1986, according to Bloomberg.

With soaring demand, prices returned to pre-pandemic levels in July and have since added another 47%.

Producers such as Interfor (OTC:IFSPF) and Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) expect the market to remain strong as repair and renovation demand continues to be robust.

"We as an industry haven't been able to keep up with demand," Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CEO Devin Stockfish said in his company's recent earnings conference call. "At some point, is the high unemployment level going to start impacting new-home sales?"

ETFs: WOOD, CUT