The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 5.2% and tapping new all-time highs today after its Q2 report beat expectations and indicated a late-quarter bounceback in ad performance.

That's led to a new higher price target from Needham, which boosted to $580 from a previous target of $475 (implying 15% upside). The Trade Desk was a key beneficiary of the Facebook ad boycott, Laura Martin writes, because brands are unwilling to risk ads being adjacent to hate speech, and she notes connected TV spending rose 40% in Q2, and the company guided to an 80% CTV increase in Q3.

Pivotal also reiterated its Buy rating, with a raised target of $550, looking ahead to 2022 estimates. The Q2 report was mixed, it says, but Q3 revenue guidance and EBITDA guidance is above consensus.

Meanwhile, the stock's run ( it's up 85% YTD ) has prompted Stephens to downgrade to Equal Weight, comparing current valuation with the mixed Q2 revenue performance. It has a price target of $470 (about 7% below current price).

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

