Virus relief negotiations to resume this afternoon

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will meet again at 1:30 PM ET with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in an attempt to reach a deal on coronavirus relief.

In a press conference before the meeting, Schumer said the Democrats are "willing to compromise."

Pelosi said Republicans have rejected an offer by Democrats to trim the House's HEROES Act package by $1T if the Republicans would boost their proposal by $1T.

The supplemental $600/week unemployment insurance benefit that was part of the CARES Act expired at the end of last week.

President Trump has said he'll take actions through executive orders if Congress can't agree on a relief bill.

"We need big bold investments ... to help average folks," Schumer said during the press conference. "Executive orders are not going to do the job for Americans."

Yesterday evening, the negotiations between White House officials and Democratic leaders neared collapse as they could achieve little progress.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.