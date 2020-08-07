US wind blades maker TPI Composites (TPIC +0.2% ) has reached agreements with turbine manufacturers GE Renewable Energy and Nordex that adds ~$800M of potential contract value.

The company has extended two supply deals with the renewable energy unit of General Electric of which one is in Iowa and one in Juarez, Mexico. The first one is effective through 2021, but can be extended by a year, and the second is valid through 2022.

“We will also be adding another production line in Mexico to provide for GE’s wind turbine technologies in North America,” said Bill Siwek, president and CEO of TPI Composites.

In addition, TPI has inked a multi-year agreement with Nordex for two production lines at its existing site in Chennai, India. The company plans to begin production in Q1 of 2021.