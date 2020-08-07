TransDigm (TDG +0.6% ) wins a new bull in Bank of America, which double upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $550 price target, raised from $275, saying its strong Q3 earnings beat shows company management's ability to cope with a difficult market.

BofA analyst Ronald Epstein notes strength in TransDigm's adjusted EBITDA margins due to "swift and rigorous cost realignment," along with strong cash, in contrast to peers that reported cash burns.

TransDigm shares are up more than 90% from their March low.

TDG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.