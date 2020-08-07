For Q2, Ebix (EBIX +11.1% ) reported operating cash flow of $28.8M post the Q1 operating cash flow performance of $29.6M; indicating strong fundamentals of the company.

Q2’20 EBITDA plus stock based compensation of $36.3M, significant 32% of total revenues; revenue of $117.41M (-18.6% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6.46M .

Excluding revenues from most impacted segments of foreign exchange, travel, e-learning and remittance businesses, Q2 revenues grew 16% Y/Y.

Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats consensus by $0.23 ; GAAP EPS of $0.76 consensus beats by $0.37.

Operating income margin of 29%, in-line with year ago levels.

In Q2, Ebix paid regular quarterly dividend of $0.075/share; total cost of $2.3M.

Amid challenging times, the company did not provide revenue and earnings guidance.

