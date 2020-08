The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates Q3 GDP growth at 20.5%, up from its previous estimate of 20.3%, reflecting an increase in government spending growth partly offset by decreases in personal consumption expenditures growth and gross private domestic investment growth.

By contrast, the New York Fed's Nowcast estimate puts Q3 real GDP growth at 14.6%, down from 16.85% on July 31, citing negative surprises from ADP nonfarm payroll, ISM manufacturing survey data and international trade data.

New York Fed Q3 GDP Nowcast: