Canada's deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland unveils C$3.6B of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. aluminum products, matching dollar-for-dollar the costs of the Trump administration's new 10% import tariff on Canadian raw aluminum that will apply starting Aug. 16.

The Canadian list of items that might be subject to tariffs includes aluminum bars, plates, household articles, refrigerators, bicycles and washing machines.

The goal is to inflict the least damage on Canada while having the "strongest possible impact" on the U.S., Freeland says.

Rio Tinto (RIO -3% ), Canada's largest aluminum producer, says the tariffs will increase prices for U.S. consumers and undermine market confidence in secure supplies of aluminum in North America.

"We're into a world where there's going to be increased protectionism by countries," says Jack Mintz, president's fellow in the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary.

Other relevant tickers include AA, CENX, KALU, ARNC, BLL

ETFs: JJU, JJUB