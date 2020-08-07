Yelp -14.6% as recovery likely awaits a virus vaccine
Aug. 07, 2020
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has turned 14.6% lower today after last night's Q2 earnings, where early reaction focused on pandemic-pummeled revenues that didn't fall as much as feared.
- Taking in the 32% revenue decline, analysts are concerned that there won't be sign of improvement in the local business-focused company until there's a vaccine for COVID-19.
- Yelp is a "vaccine" stock, RBC says, and it's set to see considerable benefits - once there's a vaccine and the economy more fully reopens. But "it could take several months before we see normalcy again," Shweta Khajuria writes. The firm has a Sector Perform rating and a $29 price target, vs. current $22.82.
- Meanwhile, Baird has a Neutral rating and $26 price target, looking to end-of-quarter improvement and some strength in home services. Underlying ad strength may be shifting positive, but the pandemic interrupted many of the company's strategic initiatives around revenue, ad retention and user growth, Colin Sebastian writes.
