For Q2, Luna Innovations (LUNA +14.6% ) reported revenue of $18.58M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.35M; Lightwave and Luna Labs segment grew 3% and 7% respectively.

Operating income of $1.8M vs. $1M; margin expanded 400 bps to 10%.

Net income of $1.4M or $0.04/fully diluted share vs. $0.8M or $0.02/fully diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 25% to $3M.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $26.5M vs. $23.5M in year ago period; access to its $10M revolving credit facility.

Luna held 6 customer-facing technology educational webinars: ~1K live attendees and +1.2K leads; hosted worldwide virtual sales meeting with 47 attendees.

Outlook FY20: Luna has tightened revenue outlook range to $83M from the earlier guidance of lower end range of $81-$83M; Adj. EBITDA: $10-$12M.

