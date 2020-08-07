PAR Technology (PAR -1.7% ) announces Q2 revenue of $45.7M (+3.4% Y/Y)

Brink ARR totaled $21.4M about +30% from end of Q2 2019, new store activations totaled 465 sites, active sites as of June 30 equals 10,280 restaurants.

Restaurant Magic ARR totaled $7.4M, new store activations totaled 180 sites, active sites as of June 30 equals 5,064.

GAAP net loss ~$9M, an increase from net loss of $1.1M in Q2 2019 or EPS loss of $0.49.

Non-GAAP net loss $4.2M or EPS loss of $0.24.

