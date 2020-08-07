IES Holdings (IESC +11.6% ) Q3 revenue increased 3.7% Y/Y to $293.1M, with Residential segment revenue increase of 33.7% Y/Y to $107.9M.

Adj. net income increased 38% Y/Y to $12.8M.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 347 bps to 19.9%; and operating margin expanded by 120 bps to 4.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $55.6M, compared to $20.3M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 38.4% Y/Y to $18.5M, and margin improved by 157 bps to 6.3%.

Backlog of ~$597M as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $51M from a year ago. Company ended the quarter with $36M of cash.

During the quarter Company repurchased 26,711 shares at an average price of $20.29 per share, and has 1,032,026 shares remaining under its stock repurchase authorization at June 30, 2020.

