For Q2, Ritchie Bros (RBA +11.8% ) net income of $53M or $0.49/share, beats consensus by $0.10 ; Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats consensus by $0.18.

Revenue of $389.05M (-1.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $44.13M; service revenue remained flat Y/Y while inventory sales revenue dipped 2%; GTV remained flat at $1.5B with higher activity from U.S. and Canada.

Operating income rose 14% Y/Y to $88.8M; Adj. EBITDA increased 12% to $107.1M.

In May, Ritchie Bros appointed Jim Kessler as COO.

Ritchie Bros increased quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.22/share; at end of Q2, cash on hand of $538M (out of which $389.7M was unrestricted).

On August 5, 2020, the company board authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100M worth of common shares over the upcoming 12 months.

