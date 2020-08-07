PTC Therapeutics (PTCT +7% ) says the FDA has approved its oral treatment for spinal muscular atrophy Evrysdi (risdiplam), which will available for U.S. patients within two weeks.

"Evrysdi showed clinically meaningful improvements in motor function and obtainment of developmental milestones across two trials in patients age two months and above and across all levels of disease severity, including types 1, 2, and 3 SMA."

Press release.

Today's rise is taking a PTC stock above its 200-day and 100-day moving averages, right at the 50-day MA of $50.94.