Investigators at Kaiser Permanente plan to launch a study evaluating the effects of Amarin's (AMRN +0.4% ) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) on upper respiratory infection (URI) rates and clinical outcomes, especially involving acute viral respiratory infection from SARS-CoV-2, in adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) at elevated risk of experiencing moderate-to-severe COVID-19.

The trial, MITIGATE COVID-19, will recruit 1,500 subjects at least 50 years old with established ASCVD and no prior history of COVID-19 infection to receive 4 gm of Vascepa each day for at least six months.

The co-primary endpoints will be the rate of moderate-to-severe laboratory-confirmed viral URI, including COVID-19 and influenza, prompting urgent care encounters, emergency department visits, or hospitalization and the worst clinical status due to a laboratory-confirmed viral URI based on an ordinal scale taking hospitalization, death, supplemental oxygen, and other clinical factors into account. A control group will consist of 15,000 adults meeting the same eligibility criteria who will be passively followed through Kaiser's electronic health record system for outcome ascertainment.

