"Cloud momentum continues to drive strong Q2 results. Cloud ARR grew to $75M, representing 130% Y/Y growth on a constant currency basis, bringing total ARR to $255.9M (+17% Y/Y) at the end of the period. We recommitting to our Pre-COVID target of reaching $100M of Cloud ARR by the end of 2020," Talend (TLND +4.2% ) CEO Christal Bemont commented.

Total revenue of $67.7M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats consensus by $1.39M .

Subscription revenue of $60.9M (+16% Y/Y).

Net loss of $21.5M or $0.68/share vs. $18.5M or $0.61/share.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue: $69.2-$70.2M (consensus of $67.85M); Non-GAAP net loss of $12.4-$11.4M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.39-$0.36.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue: $277.5-$279.5M (consensus of $273.62M); Non-GAAP net loss of $38-$36M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.20-$1.14; Free cash flow:($37)-($32)M

Earnings Call Presentation

Previously: Talend EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug 6)