Once again eyes will be focused on Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +1.5% ) (BRK.A +1.7% ) pile of cash and how much it shelled out to buy back more of its own shares when it files its 10-Q report for Q2 tomorrow.

There are signs that the conglomerate may be easing up on its purse strings.

For months after the pandemic hit, Berkshire watchers had been eagerly waiting on whether the conglomerate would make any big acquisitions during the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Then in early July, the firm headed by legendary investor Warren Buffett agreed to buy nearly all of Dominion Energy's Gas Transmission & Storage assets for $9.7B.

In recent weeks, Berkshire has also bulked up on its holdings in Bank of America, buying more than $2B of the bank's shares.

But that's a mere dent in the $137.3B of cash and other short-term Treasurys that Berkshire had on its books as of March 31, 2020.

It bought back $1.74B of its own shares in Q1.

Results will also show how its holdings of other stocks performed.

One of its biggest holdings, Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.2% ) climbed 29% during the quarter. Berkshire owned 325M of KHC shares at the end of Q1; if that stake is unchanged, the value of Berkshire's holdings in the food company would be ~$10.4B, still below its carrying value of $13.6B as of March 31, 2020, but up from ~$8.0B at the end of Q1.

And of course, investors will get a look at how much the COVID-19 pandemic affected the company's insurance underwriting business. In its Q1 filing it said underwriting results were "negatively affected by estimated losses and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including estimated provisions for claims and uncollectible premiums and incremental operating costs to maintain customer service levels."

Other businesses, such as its BNSF railroad and footwear an apparel operations, are likely to continue to feel the pain from the pandemic as well.

Track Berkshire's tangible book value for trailing twelve months during the past five years:

