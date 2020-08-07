In an amended S-1, Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) sets an IPO price range of $19-21 for 15M shares, giving the listing a $2.6B valuation at the midpoint.

The valuation doesn't include underwriters' options, which allows for the purchase of an additional 2.25M shares during a 30-day period.

Duck Creek provides software-as-a-service for property and casualty insurance carriers. The company has over 150 customers worldwide, including Liberty Mutual, AIG, and GEICO.

Revenue totaled $153M for the nine months ending on May 31, up from $123M in last year's period. Subscription revenue was up 49% to $59M. Net losses shrunk to $8.5M from $14M.

PE firm and stakeholder Apax will own 33.9% (or 33.3% with options) of Duck Creek after the offering. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will own 22.6% (or 22.2%).

Entities affiliated with investors Dragoneer Investment Group, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, and Insight Venture Management have expressed interest in purchasing up to $50M, $25M, and $25M, respectively, at the offering price.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers.

Duck Creek will start trading on the Nasdaq on August 14.

Competitors include Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) and Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS).

