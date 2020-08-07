South Korea's Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) is up 9% and hit its highest point in more than a year after Q2 results showed double-digit gains in revenues and profits, with particular growth in subscriptions.

Revenues rose 13.2% Y/Y (and 20.7% sequentially) to 88.46B Korean won - about $73.7M. While it saw near-17% declines in its key mobile games segment, online game subscription revenues jumped 262%.

Operating profit rose 26% Y/Y to 16.3B won (about $13.6M).

And attributable net profit was 13.1B won - a 21% increase from last year and a 41% increase from Q1.

Revenue by segment: Online games-subscription revenue, 24.45B won (up 262%); Online games-royalties and license fees, 4.46B won (up 57.5%); Mobile games, 54.25B won (down 16.6%); Other, 5.3B won (up 50%).

Liquidity was 131.6B won (about $109.6M) as of quarter-end.

