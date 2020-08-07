Motorola Solutions (MSI -0.3%) Q2 revenue was $1.6B (-13% Y/Y), beating consensus.
Decline in sales was driven by North America and International.
Software and services segment grew 5% and expanded margins by 260 bps.
GAAP operating margin was 13.5% of sales, down from 18.8% last year.
Operating cash flow of $209M vs. $251M previous yaer.
Company paid $109M in cash dividends, repurchased $83M of shares, used $65M for acquisitions, and incurred $54M of capital expenditures.
Repaid $500M of its revolving credit facility borrowing, of which $300M was repaid during the quarter and $200M was repaid subsequently.
Free cash flow of $155M.
Closed acquisition of IndigoVision in Q2 and subsequent to quarter end announced the acquisition of Pelco Inc.
2020 Outlook: Expects revenue decline of 7%, non-GAAP EPS $7.4-7.52, effective tax rate 21%-22%.
