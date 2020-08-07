Motorola Solutions (MSI -0.3% ) Q2 revenue was $1.6B ( -13% Y/Y ), beating consensus.

Decline in sales was driven by North America and International.

Software and services segment grew 5% and expanded margins by 260 bps.

GAAP operating margin was 13.5% of sales, down from 18.8% last year.

Operating cash flow of $209M vs. $251M previous yaer.

Company paid $109M in cash dividends, repurchased $83M of shares, used $65M for acquisitions, and incurred $54M of capital expenditures.

Repaid $500M of its revolving credit facility borrowing, of which $300M was repaid during the quarter and $200M was repaid subsequently.

Free cash flow of $155M.

Closed acquisition of IndigoVision in Q2 and subsequent to quarter end announced the acquisition of Pelco Inc.

2020 Outlook: Expects revenue decline of 7%, non-GAAP EPS $7.4-7.52, effective tax rate 21%-22%.

Earnings call presentation

