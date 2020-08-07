Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.3% ) says it will be overstaffed from October into summer 2021, requiring at least 3K of its ~20K flight attendants to take unpaid leave of 4-12 months, or consider other options, to avoid involuntary furloughs, CNBC reports.

Flight attendants also could choose to share schedules with other flight attendants or work alternating months, or apply to work in the catering department, according to an employee note from Allison Ausband, Delta's senior VP of in-flight service.

~17K Delta employees, or 20% of the company, already have volunteered to take buyouts or early retirement packages that included cash severance and health care benefits.

Delta last month reported a massive Q2 loss and an 88% Y/Y decline in revenues.