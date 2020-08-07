Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF +8.0% ) has secured additional liquidity of up to $45M from its syndicate of lenders and its largest shareholder, Glencore.

The company entered into a second amendment and restarted credit agreement with lenders for an up to $150M first lien secured revolving credit facility.

The miner also entered into an up to $20M second lien secured facility with Glencore Canada.

Trevali is accelerating its T90 business improvement program, which originally targeted a reduction in AISC to $0.90/lb of zinc by the beginning of 2020 through achieving sustainable efficiencies of $50M.

The company also undertook immediate one-time cost reductions to achieve an additional $37M of savings in 2020 across sustaining and expansionary capital, exploration and operating expenditures.

During Q2, payable zinc production of 66M pounds at a C1 cash cost of $0.93/lb and an AISC of $1.05/lb were reported.

Cash costs and AISC improved from the first quarter, despite lower production volumes as a result of cost savings implemented under the T90 business improvement program, by-product credits, and Caribou being placed on care and maintenance.