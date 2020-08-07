With most of the casinos non-operational, Full House Resorts (FLL +18.5% ) Q2 revenue stood at $14.51M (-65.2% Y/Y) however beating consensus by $4.38M .

Net loss expanded to $6.7M or $0.25/share vs. net loss of $1M or $0.04/share in year ago quarter.

Currently operating ~1,650 slot machines vs. ~3K slot machines in Q1, in order to ensure social distancing.

For June 2020, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(a) increased 60% Y/Y led by Silver Slipper, the only property open for the entire month; offsetting the strong results Northern Nevada segment saw its operating performance decline in June 2020.

Full House Resorts' first of its three permitted mobile sports wagering websites in Colorado launched operations in June 2020; it has entered into total of six sports wagering agreements, when all are launched (Q3) its revenue will be at least $7M on an annualized basis.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents increased to $26.5M, $107.4M in outstanding senior secured notes and $5.6M in outstanding unsecured loans obtained under the CARES Act.

