The United Steelworkers union local representing Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7% ) workers Baton Rouge refinery and chemical plant in Louisiana are seeking talks with the company over the upcoming suspension of the employer contribution to their 401K plan, Reuters reports.

The USW local at Exxon's Baytown refinery on the Houston Ship Channel in Texas reportedly also wants to appeal the 401K change.

The union believes elimination of the benefit is illegal because it violates the current collective bargain agreement.

Exxon reportedly told employees this week that it would stop making employer contributions to retirement savings plans in October.