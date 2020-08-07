Software stocks drop after Datadog, Alteryx reports

Earnings reports from Datadog, Alteryx, and Fortinet have software stocks in the red today.

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index is down 2.1% , roughly in-line with the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) but underperforming the 0.5% drop for the S&P 500.

Top decliners include Coupa Software, (COUP -8.3% ), MongoDB (MDB -8.1% ), DocuSign (DOCU -6.7% ), and Splunk (SPLK -6.5% ).

Datadog reported Q2 beats with a raised outlook but investors were likely looking for more upside to justify the YTD rally.

Alteryx shares crashed after a downside full-year revenue forecast.

Fortinet dipped on soft Q2 billings.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has lagged closely behind the sector in the past year and far outperformed the S&P 500: