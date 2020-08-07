Software stocks drop after Datadog, Alteryx reports

Earnings reports from Datadog, Alteryx, and Fortinet have software stocks in the red today.
The S&P 500 Information Technology Index is down 2.1%, roughly in-line with the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) but underperforming the 0.5% drop for the S&P 500.
Top decliners include Coupa Software, (COUP -8.3%), MongoDB (MDB -8.1%), DocuSign (DOCU -6.7%), and Splunk (SPLK -6.5%).
Datadog reported Q2 beats with a raised outlook but investors were likely looking for more upside to justify the YTD rally.
Alteryx shares crashed after a downside full-year revenue forecast.
Fortinet dipped on soft Q2 billings.
The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has lagged closely behind the sector in the past year and far outperformed the S&P 500: