Cinema stocks are sharply higher in lockstep in recent minutes, in what may be mildly delayed reaction to news of a court decision allowing movie studios to own theaters again.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is +15.3% ; Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +4% ; IMAX +2.7% ; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) +6% . National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) seems to be up in sympathy, +4.3% .

A federal judge has granted the Justice Dept. motino to end the Paramount Consent Decrees - 1948 rulings that have dictated licensing rules in the movie industry, and prohibited studios from owning the exhibition side of the business.

The Trump DOJ has been taking a generalized tougher look at older behavior remedies for antitrust abuses. But some independent theaters have warned that sunsetting the Paramount decrees could bring new consolidation with tech giants like Amazon.com sweeping up theaters.

Major studio names: Disney (NYSE:DIS); ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA); Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA); Warner Bros. (NYSE:T); Sony (NYSE:SNE). Mini-majors: Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B); Eros STX (NYSE:EROS); MGM Holdings (OTC:MGMBA).

"Given this changing marketplace, the Court finds that it is unlikely that the remaining Defendants would collude to once again limit their film distribution to a select group of theaters in the absence of the Decrees and, finds, therefore, that termination is in the public interest," Judge Analisa Torres writes.

It's not necessarily much more likely that studios and theater chains would merge, but the swept-away decrees will have broader impact on lifting the ban on studios' packaged licensing ("block booking"). With the onset of TV, DVDs and the Internet as movie distribution vectors, "there is less danger that a block booking licensing agreement would create a barrier to entry that would foreclose independent movie distributors from sufficient access to the market," the judge writes.