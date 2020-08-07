Value investing giant pounds table on conglomerate amid insider buying clues, dividend strategy
- Value investing giant Tweedy, Browne called soaring global markets "the rise of a phoenix" in its second quarterly letter.
- One upshot of the broader market rally: while the firm produced strong absolute returns 10% to 12% for the quarter in various funds, it significantly lagged its benchmarks over that time.
- Tweedy, Browne added a slew of new positions over the quarter.
- It pounded the table for its stake in conglomerate CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY), which is now owned by all four of the firm's Funds.
- Tweedy, Browne cited a variety of reasons for buying CKHUY:
- Valuation: the firm estimated shares were trading around 60% of a conservative estimate of intrinsic value and at roughly 6 x earnings.
- Dividend: The 6% yield was off a low payout ratio, so the dividend could increase over time.
- Insider buying: the firm indicated that there was significant insider buying by senior management including founder Li Ka Shing and his son Victor Li, who often paid more than the price the firm acquired its stake at.
- Catalysts: Tweedy, Browne saw various avenues for unlocking the potential of the shares. This included a spinoff of the conglomerate's telecom assets, or the potential IPO or sale of its retail business.
- Other positions the fund initiated included Coca-Cola Femsa (OTCPK:COCSF), Jardine Strategic (OTCPK:JARLF), and Mandarin Oriental (OTCPK:MAORF).
