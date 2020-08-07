FleetCor flops after Q2 results; Freund to succeed Dey as CFO

Aug. 07, 2020 2:57 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)FLTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • FleetCor Technologies (FLT -8.2%) is one of today's biggest losers on the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings that fell 37% Y/Y to $158M but topped analyst expectations.
  • Q2 revenues dropped 19% Y/Y to $525M, including sales declines of 15% to $250M in FleetCor's fuel card program, 20% to $99M in fuel transactions and 17% in corporate payments to $92M.
  • The company said it will not issue a financial outlook for the rest of 2020, citing uncertainty over COVID-19.
  • FleetCor also names executive VP for strategy Charles Freund as its new CFO effective Sept. 1, as Eric Dey plans to retire after 18 years with the company.
