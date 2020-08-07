More on Assertio Therapeutics Q2 earnings

Aug. 07, 2020 3:06 PM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)ASRTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT -15.9%) Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 missed consensus by $0.23.
  • Combined Q2 pro-forma net product sales of $27.7M; Zyla net product sales partially contributed to net product sales of $20.2M since the merger closed on May 20, 2020.
  • During the quarter, Assertio paid down $76.7M of its convertible debt upon the close of the Zyla merger, $13M of Zyla’s debt was extinguished; it repaid $10M of the senior secured notes in July.
  • At the end of the quarter, cash position increased 41.1% to $59.4M from year-end 2019.
  • During Q2, Assertio  launched a Neurology sales team focused on promotion of Cambia for Oral solution and SPRIX Nasal Spray to key prescribers who treat migraines and pain associated with headaches.
  • Also, it introduced a new distribution approach for SPRIX designed to decrease the amount of time needed to fill prescriptions and reduce costs.
  • Pro Forma 2020 Projections: mid-to-high-single digit net product sales growth; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of +25%; on track to recognize $40M annually in projected synergies from the merger with Zyla.
  • Previously: Assertio Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.23, misses on revenue (Aug 7)
