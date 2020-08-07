Alteryx continues post-earnings slump with downgrade; shares down 30%

Following yesterday's Q2 report, Guggenheim downgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from Neutral to Buy.

The firm cites the greater macro uncertainties reflected in the report.

Guggenheim lowers its AYX target from $130 to $125, a 26% downside to the last close.

Piper Sandler (Overweight) cuts its Alteryx target from $195 to $185, citing stronger than expected headwinds "that slowed existing customer expansion metrics and large deal uncertainty that could further reduce 2H revenue growth under ASC606 to an implied 11% growth for FY20 at the mid-point vs 17% this quarter."

Piper cuts its AYX revenue forecast for 2020 by $33M to $463.3M, and the 2021 outlook by $60M to $600.4M.

Wall Street analysts and SA Authors agree on a Bullish rating for Alteryx, which has a $160 average price target.

Previously: Alteryx crashes 27% on weak guidance (Aug. 07 2020)