Ameren(AEE +1.8% ) reports Q2 revenue of $1.4B, beating estimates by $40M.

Q2 earnings rose on increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments.

Segment wise earnings: Missouri- $152M vs. $107M last year, Illinois Electric Distribution- $36M vs. $35M, Illinois Natural Gas- $9m vs. $1M, Transmission- $59M vs. $42M

Ameren Missouri experienced higher earnings from electric retail sales due to near-normal temperatures in Q2 2020 compared to milder-than-normal temperatures in Q2 2019.

Net income of $179M or EPS $0.72

Guidance 2020: EPS $3.4-3.6

