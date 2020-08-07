Enerplus (ERF +1.2% ) edges higher after reporting a Q2 net loss of C$609M due to $630M of impairments on assets and goodwill from market volatility and low commodity prices.

Q2 production fell 11% Q/Q to 87.4K boe/day, including liquids of 48.1K bbl/day.

The company reinstates FY 2020 guidance canceled earlier this year, expecting production will average 88K-90K boe/day, including 49K-50K bbl/day of crude oil and natural gas liquids, with a C$300M capital budget.

Enerplus says it has restored crude oil production in North Dakota after curtailing ~25% of corporate liquids volumes in May.

The company said on today's earnings conference call that it is confident that crude-by-rail shipping from the state could be ramped up if the Dakota Access Pipeline winds up shutting down.

Getting barrels out of North Dakota would not be a problem, as the company moved up to 800K bbl/day by rail from the Bakken area before the 570K bbl/day pipeline began operating, CFO Jodine Jenson Labrie said on the call.