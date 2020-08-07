Main Street Lending traffic will pick up if economy worsens, says Rosengren

So far not many businesses have tapped the Fed's $600B loan program that's intended to help small- and medium-sized companies get through the COVID-19 crisis.

About $530M in potential loans, representing 54 loans, were active in the Main Street Lending Program portal as of Aug. 4, according to Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.

The Boston Fed is administering the lending program.

The light traffic has some members of a Congressional panel wondering if the program's terms are too restrictive.

Rosengren testified today before the Congressional Oversight Commission, a panel overseeing Fed and Treasury Department efforts to stabilize the economy during the crisis.

He points out that the program is likely to gain more attention if economic conditions worsen.

"Should the pandemic and the economy worsen, or financial institutions experience larger-than-expected loan losses and depletion of capital — all things we hope do not happen — then I would expect interest in using this program to expand more rapidly," he said.

"Main Street companies are already getting crushed," Bharat Ramamurti, an attorney and former economic policy adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign said, adding that companies are already proceeding with layoffs and furloughs in response to steep revenue declines.

"How much worse do things have to get before companies are interested in the Main Street Lending Program?" he asked.

This week the Fed disclosed details on some of the loans issued through the facility. The largest loan is a $50M loan that went to a resort in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. The first loan in the program provided $12.3M to a dental practice network in Wisconsin.

