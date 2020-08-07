AMC Entertainment (AMC +14.4% ) Q2 revenue of $18.9M ( -98.7% Y/Y ), beating consensus by $10.40.

Net loss of $561.2M vs income of vs. income of $49.4 prior or EPS of -$5.38 vs. $0.17 last year.

Average screens for the quarter were 60 vs 10675 previous year, drop of 99.4% .

The company took significant steps to preserve cash by eliminating non-essential cost like eliminating outside contractor roles, terminating Capex, reduction in variable expense etc.

The company drew down approximately $325M under existing revolving credit facilities, issued in April $500M of 10.5% first-lien notes due 2025.

Suspended shareholder cash returns, including the Company's stock repurchase program.

Cash at June 30, was $498M million, excluding restricted cash of $10.4M

