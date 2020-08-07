The electric vehicle industry must pay more for lithium to stimulate investment and prevent future supply crunches of the battery metal, Livent (LTHM +2.8% ) CEO Paul Graves tells Reuters.

Sensing an opportunity to pay less during the pandemic, Graves says the EV industry has pushed to renegotiate supply agreements while at the same time demanding higher production later this decade, a dissonance the CEO calls "voodoo economics."

While lithium prices are low today, longer-term contracts should be signed at higher prices in order to incentivize the industry to build new mines, Graves says.

Livent has halted a multiyear expansion project in Argentina, where restarting construction could take at least six months due to regulations and other factors, and it would be several years before any new production came online, according to Graves.

Livent and rival Albemarle, which also has delayed expansions, reported sharp drops in sales this week.