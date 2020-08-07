For Q3, Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reports revenue of $0.43M (-79% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of -$0.72, which is $0.04 below consensus.

The decline in revenue from a licensing agreement in the cannabis industry of $1.0M together with expired government development contract primarily led to negative change in revenue figure.

In mid-May, the company received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Assay Kit for detection of coronavirus

The FDA has signed off on an amendment to Applied DNA's EUA for Linea COVID-19 molecular test that expands the installed base of PCR equipment platforms that can process the assay to include higher throughput systems.

Applied DNA CEO Dr. James Hayward says, "We have also recruited our first research sponsors who have funded the development of pooling models for the testing of asymptomatic patients, screening testing, which we will be presenting to FDA."

The company recently announced that linear DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed in partnership with Takis Biotech has yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses.

Net loss of $3.3M, compared to $1.5M loss a year ago. Adj. EBITDA of -$2.8M, more than double of that of 2Q19.

Dr. Hayward says, "Looking ahead, we are focused on advancing our COVID-19 diagnostic kit and TaaS market strategy and progressing the development of the linear DNA forms of our vaccine candidates." He adds "We also await New York State certification of Applied DNA Clinical Labs LLC that would initiate commercial testing revenues."

Cash and cash equivalents stand at $10.92M as at June 30.

APDN shares are down 9.30% to $9.95.

Recent analysis from our contributor: Applied DNA's COVID-19 Vaccine, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Previously: Applied DNA Sciences EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)