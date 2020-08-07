Nasdaq snaps winning streak; payrolls gain fails to inspire

More late buying helped the broader market pare losses, but only to end flat as techs sold off.

The S&P closed flat, the Dow finished up 0.2% , to keep its run of gains alive, but the Nasdaq fell 0.9% , breaking a seven-session winning streak.

Stocks were sluggish throughout the session, although a better-than-expected headline payrolls number provided support. Overall there were concerns about the sustainability of the jobs created.

The stock market finished out the week without a fiscal stimulus deal. Both sides said they are still far apart after today's negotiations and described the discussions as disappointing.

Most sectors finished higher, with defensives outperforming, but the broader market was stifled as techs failed to join the party.

The Fab 5 Megacaps were mostly lower today. Facebook was the lone gainer. Apple added another 4.6% this week.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) gave back some its sharp recently rally, off 1.8% , and crude futures fell 1% .