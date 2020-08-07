UPS (UPS +7.8% ) and FedEx (FDX +6.6% ) hit 52-week highs today after the company said they would aggressively raise prices to boost profit and help manage unprecedented volumes of residential packages prompted by COVID-19.

UPS says it will apply holiday season surcharges of as much as $4 per package for shippers that send more than 25K parcels per week and whose peak-season volume is triple February's level.

FedEx will boost international surcharges on select routes beginning Aug. 10, and holiday surcharges also will apply.

Combined with the surge in residential packages and international demand, the couriers will have the upper hand on price for a while, Stephens analyst Jack Atkins says, adding that UPS and FedEx likely will not boost capacity much in the medium term.