D.C. virus relief talks end with no deal

Aug. 07, 2020 4:13 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will recommend that President Trump proceed with executive actions to stop evictions and possibly resinstate some unemployment aid after another round of talks with Democrats on a coronavirus relief plan ended without an agreement.
  • White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Mnuchin rejected for a second time an offer made by Pelosi to roughly split the difference between the Democratic and Republican plans.
  • On his way into the meeting on Friday, Mnuchin said the offer was a "non-starter."
  • The House of Representatives in May passed a $3.5T plan proposed by the Democrats, while the Republican plan would cost ~$1T. Pelosi offered to cut the Democratic plan by $1T if the Republicans would boost theirs by ~$1T.
  • It's unclear if there will be further discussions.
