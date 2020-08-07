WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) is pulling off a late Friday heavy management shakeup, with Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly exiting the company under moves made by new WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar.

The changes mean a higher profile for HBO Max.

The exit of Greenblatt as WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman, and the end of Reilly's role as president of TBS, TNT and TruTV, clears the way for a new expanded content group led by HBO programming president Casey Bloys. And Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff will lead the newly created Studios and Networks Group.

"We are elevating HBO Max in the organization and expanding its scope globally," Kilar says in an internal memo. Andy Forssell will take over the newly created HBO Max operating business unit, reporting to Kilar.

In addition, Kilar writes "We are simplifying how we organize our studios. We are creating a consolidated International unit focused on scale and efficiency. We are bringing our key commercial activities into one group to allow us to operate more strategically. We are making other structural changes that will help us operate more effectively and efficiently."