Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) priced its underwritten offering of $1.25B aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 and $750M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2050.

The 2030 notes will bear interest at 1.750% annually, maturity on September 15, 2030; 2050 notes will bear interest at 2.800% annually, maturity on September 15, 2050.

Notes issuance expected to close on or around August 12, 2020.

Proceeds will be used to repay in full the $1.5B principal amount of loans outstanding under the bridge facility incurred to fund a portion of the repurchase by Regeneron of shares of its common stock held by Sanofi in May 2020 and general corporate purposes.

