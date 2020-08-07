Conscious of persistent charges of bias in its content rules, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) relaxed the regulations for conservative pages despite policy violations, allowing the groups to spread false information penalty-free, NBC News reports.

That's according to internal discussions that NBC reviewed.

The relaxed rules meant pages run by Breitbart, former Fox News personalities Diamond & Silk, PragerU and Charlie Kirk weren't penalized for violating misinformation policy.

The social network operates on a "strike" system, and the internal discussions showed Facebook employees in its escalations team, with direct oversight from leadership, removed strikes issued to conservative partners during the past six months - worried that complaints about fact-checking could go public and add fuel to complaints that Facebook was biased against conservatives.

