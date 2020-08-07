Gold took a breather today, as December Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed -2% to $2,028/oz. but managed a 2.1% advance for the week, marking the metal's ninth straight weekly gain for its longest streak since May 2006.

Gold slipped following this morning's stronger than forecast U.S. jobs report, on the notion that "the economy is slowly regaining its footing and, hypothetically, we would then see a lesser need for stimulus," according to David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Haywood Research recommends using the selloff as an opportunity to buy gold and precious metals miners, saying today's pullback was expected after such an impressive run, but the rally has more room to run as governments continue to print money to deal with COVID-weakened economies.

Sprott CEO Peter Grosskopf tells Bloomberg "we are in a powerful bull market for precious metals, and that the conditions for their outperformance will continue to intensify."

Also, September silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled -3% at $27.54/oz., logging a weekly gain of 13.7%.

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GGN, SIL, DUST, USLVF, AGQ, UGLDF, UGL, SLVP, RING, SGDM, ASA, GOEX