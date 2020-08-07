Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Q2 net insurance written increased 37% Y/Y to a record $25.5M, helped by the rebound in the housing market.

RDN rises 2.1% in after-hours trading.

Primary mortgage insurance in force of $242.3M rose 5% Y/Y.

After the end of Q2, ending defaults in July fell to 67,433 loans from 69,742 at the end of June 2020.

Q2 total revenue of $364.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $326.2M and increased from $329.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted net operating loss of 36 cents per share misses the consensus estimate for income of 28 cents per share and sank from Q2 2019 adjusted net operating income of 80 cents.

Q2 provision for losses - mortgage insurance increased to $304.0M vs. $47.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Mortgage insurance loss reserves rose to $735.0M, up 83% Y/Y.

Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $247.6M in Q2 vs. $275.0M in Q1 and $296.3M in Q2 2019.

Book value per share of $20.82 at June 30, 2020 vs. $20.30 at March 31, 2020.

Conference call on Aug. 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Radian Group EPS of -$0.36 (Aug. 7)