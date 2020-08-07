Utilities are bringing in hundreds of additional field workers to help restore power to the northeast U.S., where more than 1M homes and businesses remain without electricity in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) says it has more than 1,650 employees on the job and is awaiting help from more than 800 mutual aid and contract workers from other states.

FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) Jersey Central Power & Light says it has more than 8K workers trying to restore power.

New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) says it was adequately prepared for the storm, yet 50K customers remain in need of electricity.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) has still not restored power to more than 440K homes that lost electricity service in Connecticut, which has the largest outage as of Friday afternoon.

New York still has 390K without power, followed by 260K in New Jersey.

The delays in reinstating service have been easy marks for local politicians, with New York's Gov. Cuomo and Connecticut's Gov. Lamont order ing investigations of utilities' response to the storm.