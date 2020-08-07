Level 3 Financing, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) priced its $840M principal amount of its unsecured 3.625% senior notes due 2029.

Notes were priced at par; maturity on January 15, 2029.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to redeem all $140M principal amount of Level 3 Financing's outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2023 and all $700M principal amount of Level 3 Financing's outstanding 5.125% senior notes due 2023.

Offer expected to close on August 12.

Previously: CenturyLink launches private offering of Level 3 Financing senior notes (Aug 7)

Previously: CenturyLink +3.4% as profits grow on narrow revenue decline in Q2 (Aug 5)